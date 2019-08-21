Comparing of Motif Bio plc (MTFB) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

We will be comparing the differences between Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motif Bio plc 2 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 8.71 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Motif Bio plc and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Motif Bio plc and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $25.5, which is potential 62.63% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares are held by institutional investors while 45.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

Summary

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.