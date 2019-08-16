Comparing of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU)

As Conglomerates companies, Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBUU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58 Nebula Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 101.84

Demonstrates Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Nebula Acquisition Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Mosaic Acquisition Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Mosaic Acquisition Corp. is presently more affordable than Nebula Acquisition Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.1% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.17% are Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28% Nebula Acquisition Corporation 0.87% 2.64% 2.84% 3.86% 0% 4.27%

For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Nebula Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Mosaic Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.