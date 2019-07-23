Comparing of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM)

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 82.91 KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 148.86

In table 1 we can see Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. KBL Merger Corp. IV seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Mosaic Acquisition Corp. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors. Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.17%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.15% 0.35% 1.86% 3.74% 0% 3% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.77% 1.36% 3.17% 5.47% 0% 2.16%

For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats Mosaic Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.