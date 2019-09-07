Comparing of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mosaic Acquisition Corp. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Mosaic Acquisition Corp. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares. About 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7%

For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Mosaic Acquisition Corp.