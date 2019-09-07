Comparing of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.13
|77.58
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|345.16
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mosaic Acquisition Corp. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Mosaic Acquisition Corp. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III shares. About 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.03%
|0.94%
|5%
|6.79%
|0%
|7%
For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
