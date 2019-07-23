Comparing of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

As Conglomerates companies, Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.12 82.91 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 220.87

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. Boxwood Merger Corp. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Mosaic Acquisition Corp. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.3% of Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.17%. Competitively, Boxwood Merger Corp. has 0.99% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.15% 0.35% 1.86% 3.74% 0% 3% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0% 0.89% 1.91% 0% 0% 2.32%

For the past year Mosaic Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Mosaic Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.