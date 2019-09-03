Comparing of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.17% are Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.