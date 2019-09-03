Comparing of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (MOSC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.13
|77.58
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Mosaic Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 51.55% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.17% are Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
