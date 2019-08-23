Comparing of MorphoSys AG (MOR) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MorphoSys AG and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MorphoSys AG and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.3% of MorphoSys AG shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year MorphoSys AG had bullish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MorphoSys AG beats on 5 of the 6 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.