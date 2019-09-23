Comparing of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

We are contrasting Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 42.42 N/A -0.81 0.00 MorphoSys AG 26 0.00 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Morphic Holding Inc. and MorphoSys AG earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MorphoSys AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Morphic Holding Inc. and MorphoSys AG.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MorphoSys AG 0 0 0 0.00

$32 is Morphic Holding Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 53.48%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares and 7.3% of MorphoSys AG shares. Insiders owned 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% MorphoSys AG 0.77% 22.27% 23.38% 23.89% -9.44% 18.7%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. was more bullish than MorphoSys AG.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors MorphoSys AG.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation. Its product pipeline includes MOR208, a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets the antigen CD19, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of B cell malignancies; and MOR202, a human monoclonal HuCAL antibody directed against CD38, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma and other cancers. The company's product pipeline also comprises MOR103/GSK3196165, a human HuCAL antibody directed against granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory hand osteoarthritis. In addition, its product pipeline includes MOR106, a human monoclonal antibody directed against IL-17C, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and MOR107 that is in preclinical investigation with a focus on oncology indications. MorphoSys AG has a regional licensing agreement with I-Mab Biopharma to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Planegg, Germany.