Comparing of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Both Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 36.15 N/A -0.81 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 7 10.65 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Morphic Holding Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Morphic Holding Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Morphic Holding Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Morphic Holding Inc.’s upside potential is 80.08% at a $32 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. was less bullish than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.