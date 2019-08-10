Comparing of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Its Peers

As Biotechnology company, Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Morphic Holding Inc. has 26.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Morphic Holding Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Morphic Holding Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|N/A
|22
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Morphic Holding Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.14
|1.91
|2.71
|2.85
As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 137.53%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Morphic Holding Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|9.03%
|-2.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|25.44%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.
Liquidity
Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Morphic Holding Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.
Dividends
Morphic Holding Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Morphic Holding Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
