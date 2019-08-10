Comparing of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Its Peers

As Biotechnology company, Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Morphic Holding Inc. has 26.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Morphic Holding Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Morphic Holding Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Morphic Holding Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 137.53%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Morphic Holding Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Morphic Holding Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Dividends

Morphic Holding Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.