Comparing of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 22 38.15 N/A -0.81 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 45 6.68 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Morphic Holding Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Morphic Holding Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. Morphic Holding Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Morphic Holding Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Morphic Holding Inc. has a 70.67% upside potential and an average target price of $32. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 88.99% and its average target price is $69.17. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Morphic Holding Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Morphic Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 26.4%. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.