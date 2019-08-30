Comparing of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|22
|38.15
|N/A
|-0.81
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|45
|6.68
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Morphic Holding Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Morphic Holding Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
Liquidity
Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.9 Quick Ratio. Morphic Holding Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Morphic Holding Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
Morphic Holding Inc. has a 70.67% upside potential and an average target price of $32. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 88.99% and its average target price is $69.17. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Morphic Holding Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares and 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Morphic Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 26.4%. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|9.03%
|-2.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|25.44%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance.
Summary
Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
