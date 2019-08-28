Comparing of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)

This is a contrast between Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 22 39.92 N/A -0.81 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Morphic Holding Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Morphic Holding Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Morphic Holding Inc. Its rival Affimed N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Morphic Holding Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Affimed N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Morphic Holding Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Morphic Holding Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 63.10% and an $32 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Affimed N.V.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 199.63%. Based on the results given earlier, Affimed N.V. is looking more favorable than Morphic Holding Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Morphic Holding Inc. and Affimed N.V. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.9% and 41.7%. Morphic Holding Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 26.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance while Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Affimed N.V.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.