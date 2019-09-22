Comparing of Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morphic Holding Inc. 21 36.15 N/A -0.81 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 22.29 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Morphic Holding Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Liquidity

Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 and a Quick Ratio of 4.6. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.3 Quick Ratio. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Morphic Holding Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Morphic Holding Inc.’s upside potential is 80.08% at a $32 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $44.2, which is potential 8.49% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Morphic Holding Inc. seems more appealing than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Morphic Holding Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.9% and 94.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Morphic Holding Inc. was less bullish than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.