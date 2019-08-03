Comparing of Moody’s Corporation (MCO) and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) and Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moody’s Corporation 183 9.02 N/A 6.45 33.24 Performant Financial Corporation 2 0.47 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moody’s Corporation 0.00% 427.2% 14.5% Performant Financial Corporation 0.00% -31.7% -17.7%

Volatility & Risk

Moody’s Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.25 beta. Performant Financial Corporation’s 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

Moody’s Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Performant Financial Corporation which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Moody’s Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Performant Financial Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Moody’s Corporation and Performant Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moody’s Corporation 1 6 2 2.22 Performant Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Moody’s Corporation has a -6.00% downside potential and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.4% of Moody’s Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 62.6% of Performant Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Moody’s Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of Performant Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moody’s Corporation 5.57% 8.07% 10.54% 36.98% 25.48% 53.06% Performant Financial Corporation -1.61% 19.61% -38.69% -40.49% -44.55% -45.78%

For the past year Moody’s Corporation has 53.06% stronger performance while Performant Financial Corporation has -45.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Moody’s Corporation beats Performant Financial Corporation.

MoodyÂ’s Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, MoodyÂ’s Investors Service and MoodyÂ’s Analytics. The MoodyÂ’s Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 120 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems for use by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 11,000 corporate issuers and approximately 18,000 public finance issuers. It also rated and monitored ratings on approximately 64,000 structured finance obligations. The MoodyÂ’s Analytics segment develops products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and distributes research and data, such as research on debt issuers, industry studies, and commentary on topical credit related events. This segment also offers economic research, and credit data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services; and outsourced research and analytical services with financial training and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to MoodyÂ’s Corporation in September 2000. MoodyÂ’s Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. Its services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for government and private clients in various markets. The company offers recovery services to guaranty agencies and private institutions; and audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients. It also provides tax recovery services to state and municipal agencies, as well as financial institutions; and risk management advisory services that enable clients to proactively manage loan portfolios and reduce the incidence of defaulted loan assets over time. The company was formerly known as DCS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Performant Financial Corporation in 2005. Performant Financial Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.