Comparing of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)

Both Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monster Beverage Corporation 60 7.72 N/A 1.87 34.57 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 28 3.58 N/A 0.49 57.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Monster Beverage Corporation. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Monster Beverage Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monster Beverage Corporation 0.00% 28.1% 22.3% Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Monster Beverage Corporation is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.29. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s 0.54 beta is the reason why it is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Monster Beverage Corporation are 3 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Monster Beverage Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Monster Beverage Corporation and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monster Beverage Corporation 0 4 4 2.50 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Monster Beverage Corporation has a 13.58% upside potential and a consensus target price of $65.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $31.33 consensus target price and a 13.27% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Monster Beverage Corporation looks more robust than Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.6% of Monster Beverage Corporation shares and 14.5% of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares. Monster Beverage Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.6% of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monster Beverage Corporation -0.42% -0.46% 11.27% 14.67% 7.97% 30.98% Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. 1.37% -4.55% -1.16% 5.87% 17.3% 9.75%

For the past year Monster Beverage Corporation was more bullish than Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Summary

Monster Beverage Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. Its Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged drinks and non-carbonated dairy based coffee energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military. The Strategic Brands segment sells concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors. It sells its products under the Monster Energy, Nalu, Monster Rehab, NOS, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Full Throttle, Java Monster, Burn, Muscle Monster, Mother, Mega Monster Energy, Ultra, Punch Monster, Play and Power Play, Juice Monster, Gladiator, Ãœbermonster, Relentless, Samurai, BU, and Mutant Super Soda brands. The company was formerly known as Hansen Natural Corporation and changed its name to Monster Beverage Corporation in January 2012. Monster Beverage Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to consumers through its Websites. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Waterbury, Vermont. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is a subsidiary of Acorn Holdings B.V.