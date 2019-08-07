Comparing of Monro Inc. (MNRO) and Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

As Auto Parts companies, Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) and Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monro Inc. 81 2.38 N/A 2.41 34.97 Gentherm Incorporated 40 1.27 N/A 1.05 38.89

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Gentherm Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Monro Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Monro Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Gentherm Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) and Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monro Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 6.3% Gentherm Incorporated 0.00% 8% 5.1%

Risk & Volatility

Monro Inc. has a beta of 0.77 and its 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Gentherm Incorporated’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Monro Inc. are 1.1 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Gentherm Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Gentherm Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Monro Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Monro Inc. and Gentherm Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monro Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gentherm Incorporated 1 1 2 2.50

Competitively Gentherm Incorporated has an average price target of $45.75, with potential upside of 18.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Monro Inc. and Gentherm Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Monro Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Gentherm Incorporated has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monro Inc. 2.36% -2.86% 6.58% 17.38% 27.01% 22.49% Gentherm Incorporated -0.9% -2.94% -1.37% -0.92% -6.38% 2.33%

For the past year Monro Inc. was more bullish than Gentherm Incorporated.

Summary

Monro Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Gentherm Incorporated.

Monro, Inc. provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections. The companyÂ’s maintenance services comprise oil change, heating and cooling system Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service, belt installation, fuel system service, and a transmission Â‘flush and fillÂ’ service. In addition, it replaces and services batteries, starters, and alternators, as well as offers air conditioning services. The company operates its stores under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake & Service, Tread Quarters Discount Tire, Mr. Tire, Autotire Car Care Center, Tire Warehouse, Tire Barn Warehouse, Ken ToweryÂ’s Tire & Auto Care, The Tire Choice, Car-X, and McGee Tire. As of March 25, 2017, it had 1,118 company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, 5 wholesale locations, 2 retread facilities, and 14 dealer-operated automotive repair centers located in the United States. The company was formerly known as Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Monro, Inc. in August 2017. Monro, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Automotive and Industrial segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units. This segment also provides specialized automotive cable system products, including ready-made wire harnesses and related wiring products; automotive steering wheel heaters, heated door and armrests, heated and cooled cup holders, and thermal storage bins; and non-automotive products comprising heated and cooled mattress and furniture. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers. The Industrial segment offers remote power generation systems, patient temperature management systems, and environmental testing equipment and services. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.