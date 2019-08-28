Comparing of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 3.24 N/A 0.38 52.83 Proofpoint Inc. 119 7.84 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Proofpoint Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3% Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8%

Volatility & Risk

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Proofpoint Inc.’s 1.66 beta is the reason why it is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival Proofpoint Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Proofpoint Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

$17.5 is Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -11.26%. Competitively the average price target of Proofpoint Inc. is $130.33, which is potential 16.55% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Proofpoint Inc. seems more appealing than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.7% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.4% of Proofpoint Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Proofpoint Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Proofpoint Inc.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.