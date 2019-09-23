Comparing of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Since Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19 3.35 N/A 0.38 52.83 Luokung Technology Corp. 7 62.50 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 2.3% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -11.66% at a $17.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.7% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Competitively, Luokung Technology Corp. has 46.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67% Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1%

For the past year Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Luokung Technology Corp.

Summary

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Luokung Technology Corp.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.