Comparing of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Both Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) are Semiconductor – Specialized companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems Inc. 140 10.60 N/A 2.43 60.95 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 15 6.85 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Monolithic Power Systems Inc. and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems Inc. 0.00% 17.5% 14% Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 0.00% -5% -2.1%

Volatility & Risk

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.69. In other hand, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has beta of 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.7. The Current Ratio of rival Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Monolithic Power Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lattice Semiconductor Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 2.39% for Monolithic Power Systems Inc. with average target price of $157.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 94%. Insiders owned 6.4% of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monolithic Power Systems Inc. -3.36% 6.81% -4.04% 16.88% 13.06% 27.45% Lattice Semiconductor Corporation 15.19% 28.08% 43.37% 147.95% 148.91% 179.48%

For the past year Monolithic Power Systems Inc. was less bullish than Lattice Semiconductor Corporation.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Lattice Semiconductor Corporation.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, industrial, computing and storage, and communications market segments. It offers direct current (DC) to DC converter integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment. The company also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination applications. In addition, it offers alternating current (AC)/DC offline solutions for lighting illumination applications; and AC/DC power conversion solutions for various end products that plug into a wall outlet. The company markets its products through third party distributors, value-added resellers, directly to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and electronic manufacturing service providers in China, Taiwan, Europe, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, HD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company offers mmWave devices and modules, such as gigabit connectors, gigabit indoor devices and modules, and gigabit outdoor products, which allow customers to wirelessly transfer data and ultra high-definition video content. It sells its products directly to end customers through a network of independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, as well as indirectly through a network of independent sell-in and sell-through distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.