Comparing of Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)

This is a contrast between Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.27
Table 1 demonstrates Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares and 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares. 29.33% are Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 75.54% are Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.39%
|0.68%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.45%
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0%
|0.59%
|1.9%
|6.15%
|0%
|3.77%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Twelve Seas Investment Company
Summary
Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.
