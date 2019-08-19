Comparing of Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)

This is a contrast between Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27

Table 1 demonstrates Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares and 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares. 29.33% are Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 75.54% are Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Twelve Seas Investment Company

Summary

Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.