Comparing of Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)

Both Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Monocle Acquisition Corporation is 9.3 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Monocle Acquisition Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares and 6.7% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares. Insiders owned 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.