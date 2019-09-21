Comparing of Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCLU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)

Both Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|264.36
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Monocle Acquisition Corporation is 9.3 while its Current Ratio is 9.3. Meanwhile, Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Monocle Acquisition Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares and 6.7% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc. shares. Insiders owned 29.33% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.39%
|0.68%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.45%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.29%
|0.39%
|-2.74%
|2.18%
|0%
|0.1%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
