Comparing of Monocle Acquisition Corporation (MNCL) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|16
|0.67
|N/A
|1.39
|12.08
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCL) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Monocle Acquisition Corporation and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Competitively Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has a consensus price target of $34, with potential upside of 72.15%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares and 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.95% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.1%
|1.23%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
|Compass Diversified Holdings LLC
|1.57%
|1.33%
|6.52%
|8.45%
|7.48%
|35.1%
For the past year Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC.
Summary
Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Monocle Acquisition Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.
