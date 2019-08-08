Comparing of MongoDB Inc. (MDB) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)

As Application Software businesses, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB Inc. 134 28.35 N/A -1.95 0.00 SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.08 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has MongoDB Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB Inc. 0.00% -44.9% -14.7% SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MongoDB Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival SolarWinds Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. MongoDB Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SolarWinds Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

MongoDB Inc. and SolarWinds Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

$139 is MongoDB Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -7.03%. Meanwhile, SolarWinds Corporation’s consensus target price is $17.5, while its potential downside is -0.57%. Based on the data given earlier, SolarWinds Corporation is looking more favorable than MongoDB Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of MongoDB Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.1% of SolarWinds Corporation are owned by institutional investors. MongoDB Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of SolarWinds Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MongoDB Inc. -8.2% -3.01% 7.18% 62.4% 158.1% 71.03% SolarWinds Corporation -0.5% -0.44% -7.1% 3.58% 0% 29.57%

For the past year MongoDB Inc. was more bullish than SolarWinds Corporation.

Summary

MongoDB Inc. beats SolarWinds Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

MongoDB, Inc. operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. It offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud hosted database-as-a-service solution; Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB; and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service designed to simplify application development. The company also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.