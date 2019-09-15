Comparing of MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) and Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) and Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International Inc. 3 0.25 N/A -0.71 0.00 Nicholas Financial Inc. 9 2.08 N/A -0.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see MoneyGram International Inc. and Nicholas Financial Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MoneyGram International Inc. and Nicholas Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International Inc. 0.00% 10% -1% Nicholas Financial Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.98 beta means MoneyGram International Inc.’s volatility is 198.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Nicholas Financial Inc.’s beta is 0.49 which is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MoneyGram International Inc. and Nicholas Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Nicholas Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MoneyGram International Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -35.54% and an $3.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.1% of MoneyGram International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.3% of Nicholas Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 16.8% of MoneyGram International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are Nicholas Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MoneyGram International Inc. -2% 5.15% -26.65% 16.67% -62.77% 22.5% Nicholas Financial Inc. -1.41% -10.85% -9.21% -21.68% -18.08% -19.42%

For the past year MoneyGram International Inc. has 22.5% stronger performance while Nicholas Financial Inc. has -19.42% weaker performance.

Summary

MoneyGram International Inc. beats Nicholas Financial Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution agents. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates through 65 branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.