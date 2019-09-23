Comparing of MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

We will be comparing the differences between MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Credit Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International Inc. 3 0.23 N/A -0.71 0.00 Capital One Financial Corporation 89 1.96 N/A 11.56 8.00

Table 1 highlights MoneyGram International Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MoneyGram International Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International Inc. 0.00% 10% -1% Capital One Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

MoneyGram International Inc. has a 2.98 beta, while its volatility is 198.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capital One Financial Corporation’s beta is 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given MoneyGram International Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Capital One Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

$3.5 is MoneyGram International Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -27.98%. Capital One Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $106.67 average target price and a 15.02% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Capital One Financial Corporation looks more robust than MoneyGram International Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MoneyGram International Inc. and Capital One Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.1% and 92.2% respectively. Insiders held 16.8% of MoneyGram International Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Capital One Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MoneyGram International Inc. -2% 5.15% -26.65% 16.67% -62.77% 22.5% Capital One Financial Corporation -4.64% 0.41% -0.17% 14.27% -1.44% 22.26%

For the past year MoneyGram International Inc. has stronger performance than Capital One Financial Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Capital One Financial Corporation beats MoneyGram International Inc.

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution agents. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Dallas, Texas.