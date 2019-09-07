Comparing of Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:MOH) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Health Care Plans companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Molina Healthcare Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.10% of all Health Care Plans’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Molina Healthcare Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 1.58% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Molina Healthcare Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molina Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 47.60% 10.10% Industry Average 1.79% 16.56% 4.87%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Molina Healthcare Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Molina Healthcare Inc. N/A 137 11.20 Industry Average 1.58B 88.18B 33.95

Molina Healthcare Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Molina Healthcare Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Molina Healthcare Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molina Healthcare Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 4.33 2.83

$169.75 is the average price target of Molina Healthcare Inc., with a potential upside of 41.84%. The rivals have a potential upside of 26.20%. Based on the data delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ belief is that Molina Healthcare Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Molina Healthcare Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molina Healthcare Inc. -2.65% -5.37% 4.72% -0.91% 29.24% 14.25% Industry Average 4.59% 4.70% 7.74% 5.44% 20.44% 15.06%

For the past year Molina Healthcare Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Molina Healthcare Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Molina Healthcare Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.32 and has 1.24 Quick Ratio. Molina Healthcare Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Molina Healthcare Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.22 shows that Molina Healthcare Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Molina Healthcare Inc.’s rivals are 15.20% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Dividends

Molina Healthcare Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Molina Healthcare Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Molina Healthcare, Inc. provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other. The Health Plans segment operates health plans in 12 states. As of December 31, 2016, this segment served approximately 4.2 million members who were eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs. The Molina Medicaid Solutions segment offers business process, information technology development, and administrative services to Medicaid agencies in Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, New Jersey, and West Virginia, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands; drug rebate administration services in Florida; and other services, including hosting and support, and maintenance. The Other segment provides behavioral health and social services. The company offers health care services for its members through contracts with physicians, hospitals, and other providers. Molina Healthcare, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.