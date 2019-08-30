Comparing of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Demonstrates Moleculin Biotech Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Moleculin Biotech Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Liquidity

Moleculin Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. is $4.5, which is potential 3,086.97% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 11.8%. About 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.