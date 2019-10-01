Comparing of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

As Biotechnology businesses, Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 34.23M -0.51 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 -0.10 167.12M -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 2,993,179,433.37% -92.2% -65.2% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9,308,232,148.82% -58.9% -44.2%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. Its rival Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 average price target and a 298.86% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 96.2%. 23.73% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.25% are Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 4.81% stronger performance while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.