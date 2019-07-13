Comparing of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 75920000.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Moleculin Biotech Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Moleculin Biotech Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4%

Liquidity

2.1 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. Its rival INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Moleculin Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

Competitively INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $7.75, with potential downside of -100.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moleculin Biotech Inc. and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.6% and 15.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while INSYS Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.