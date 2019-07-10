Comparing of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

We are contrasting Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 ContraFect Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Moleculin Biotech Inc. and ContraFect Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8%

Liquidity

Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ContraFect Corporation are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. ContraFect Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and ContraFect Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.6% and 55.7%. Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.73%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 17.31% stronger performance while ContraFect Corporation has -67.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.