Comparing of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Both Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.38 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -92.2% -65.2% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Liquidity

Moleculin Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.9% and 25.1%. 23.73% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Moleculin Biotech Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.