Comparing of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

This is a contrast between Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -80.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Moleculin Biotech Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 563.58% and its average price target is $10.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.6% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.1% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 23.73% are Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -20.23% -19.61% -49.26% -55.43% -12.77%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 17.31% stronger performance while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -12.77% weaker performance.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.