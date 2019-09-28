Comparing of Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 34.23M -0.51 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 5 -0.11 28.05M -1.35 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech Inc. 2,986,910,994.76% -92.2% -65.2% Chiasma Inc. 537,706,552.16% -88% -58.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Moleculin Biotech Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Chiasma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Chiasma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Chiasma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average price target and a 125.87% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.9% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares and 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. shares. Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.73%. Comparatively, 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.