Comparing of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

As Biotechnology companies, Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|6
|8.18
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|62
|42.96
|N/A
|-6.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Molecular Templates Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0.00%
|-30.4%
|-21.7%
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.4%
|-39.4%
Risk and Volatility
Molecular Templates Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.73. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 2.13 beta and it is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Molecular Templates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.6 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Molecular Templates Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $77 average price target and a 72.03% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Molecular Templates Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 92.97%. About 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|-8.75%
|-22.34%
|-8.88%
|47.64%
|32.46%
|62.62%
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|-1.95%
|-4.09%
|-6.08%
|23.36%
|-22.3%
|38.59%
For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. was more bullish than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.
