Comparing of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|6
|7.64
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-11.32
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Molecular Templates Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Molecular Templates Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0.00%
|-30.4%
|-21.7%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|0.00%
|-44.6%
|-34.7%
Volatility & Risk
Molecular Templates Inc. has a beta of 2.73 and its 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PDS Biotechnology Corporation on the other hand, has 2.42 beta which makes it 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. Its rival PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Molecular Templates Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 28.3%. Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.75%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|-8.75%
|-22.34%
|-8.88%
|47.64%
|32.46%
|62.62%
|PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|7.97%
|7.62%
|17.22%
|-20.92%
|-65.29%
|1.25%
For the past year Molecular Templates Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Summary
Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.
Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.