Comparing of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 7.64 N/A -0.90 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Molecular Templates Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Molecular Templates Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Volatility & Risk

Molecular Templates Inc. has a beta of 2.73 and its 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PDS Biotechnology Corporation on the other hand, has 2.42 beta which makes it 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. Its rival PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 5 respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Molecular Templates Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 28.3%. Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.75%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.