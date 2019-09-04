Comparing of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 7 7.71 N/A -0.90 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.75 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Molecular Templates Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Volatility and Risk

Molecular Templates Inc. has a 2.73 beta, while its volatility is 173.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. Molecular Templates Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.75%. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.