Comparing of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

We will be contrasting the differences between Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 0.00 16.29M -0.90 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 137.75M -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Molecular Templates Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Molecular Templates Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 288,318,584.07% -30.4% -21.7% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 20,661,466,926.65% -157.2% -59.6%

Risk & Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc. has a 2.73 beta, while its volatility is 173.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s 1.73 beta is the reason why it is 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Molecular Templates Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 25.8%. About 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. was more bullish than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.