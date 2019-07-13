Comparing of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

This is a contrast between Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.68 N/A -1.05 0.00 Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Genprex Inc. has 22.8 and 22.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Molecular Templates Inc. and Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.5% and 14.4% respectively. About 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.3% of Genprex Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6% Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73%

Summary

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.