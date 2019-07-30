Comparing of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.25 N/A -1.05 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Molecular Templates Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 3.16 shows that Molecular Templates Inc. is 216.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.65 beta which is 65.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Molecular Templates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has 89.6% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.