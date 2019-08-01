Comparing of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.19 N/A -1.05 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 10.63 N/A -5.34 0.00

Demonstrates Molecular Templates Inc. and Dermira Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Risk and Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc. has a 3.16 beta, while its volatility is 216.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dermira Inc. has beta of 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Dermira Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Molecular Templates Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Dermira Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.88 consensus target price and a 114.30% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.9% of Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6% Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dermira Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.