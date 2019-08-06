Comparing of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 10.13 N/A -0.90 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 35.03 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Molecular Templates Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

Molecular Templates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Molecular Templates Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $50, while its potential upside is 118.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares and 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. was more bullish than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.