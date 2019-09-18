Comparing of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Both Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 7 9.59 N/A -0.90 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 10.65 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Molecular Templates Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Risk & Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.73 beta. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12.75%. On the other hand, insiders held about 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.