Comparing of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

As Biotechnology companies, Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 8.04 N/A -0.90 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see Molecular Templates Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Risk & Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 173.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.73 beta. In other hand, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Molecular Templates Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 173.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Molecular Templates Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.2% and 49.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.