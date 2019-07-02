Comparing of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Since Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 15.91 N/A -1.05 0.00 Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 5 8.37 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Molecular Templates Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Molecular Templates Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -191.3% -118.7%

Volatility & Risk

Molecular Templates Inc. has a beta of 3.16 and its 216.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.54 beta and it is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Capricor Therapeutics Inc. are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Molecular Templates Inc. and Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.5% and 5%. Molecular Templates Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 32.93% are Capricor Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6% Capricor Therapeutics Inc. -8.52% -30.63% -9.37% -60.34% -70.32% -5.17%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. has 89.6% stronger performance while Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has -5.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats Capricor Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.