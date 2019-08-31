Comparing of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Both Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 7.78 N/A -0.90 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Molecular Templates Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Molecular Templates Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Volatility & Risk

Molecular Templates Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.73. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.98 beta and it is 198.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Molecular Templates Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.5% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. was more bullish than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.