Comparing of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 13.64 N/A -1.05 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Molecular Templates Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6%

Risk and Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 216.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.16 beta. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Molecular Templates Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Molecular Templates Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.5% and 19.1%. About 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.43% are Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.