Comparing of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 7.71 N/A -0.90 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 737.04 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Molecular Templates Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Molecular Templates Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.73 shows that Molecular Templates Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a 2.43 beta and it is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares and 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. About 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. was less bullish than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.