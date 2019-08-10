Comparing of Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

This is a contrast between Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.61 N/A -0.90 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.98 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Molecular Templates Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk & Volatility

Molecular Templates Inc. has a 2.73 beta, while its volatility is 173.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc. has beta of 2.7 which is 170.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Molecular Templates Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. ADMA Biologics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Molecular Templates Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively ADMA Biologics Inc. has an average price target of $10.9, with potential upside of 213.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Molecular Templates Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.2% and 50.4% respectively. 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% are ADMA Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Molecular Templates Inc. was more bullish than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors ADMA Biologics Inc.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.