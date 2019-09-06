Comparing of Moelis & Company (MC) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company 37 2.24 N/A 2.29 15.91 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.23 N/A 2.46 5.71

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Moelis & Company and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moelis & Company. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Moelis & Company is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than WhiteHorse Finance Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Moelis & Company and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Moelis & Company and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$43.5 is Moelis & Company’s average target price while its potential upside is 29.73%. Meanwhile, WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s average target price is $15.25, while its potential upside is 14.32%. The information presented earlier suggests that Moelis & Company looks more robust than WhiteHorse Finance Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moelis & Company and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 70.31% respectively. About 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.75% are WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year Moelis & Company was less bullish than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Moelis & Company beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.