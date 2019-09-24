Comparing of Moelis & Company (MC) and Its Competitors

As Asset Management company, Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93% of Moelis & Company’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Moelis & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Moelis & Company and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.30% 15.40% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Moelis & Company and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Moelis & Company N/A 36 15.91 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Moelis & Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Moelis & Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

With average target price of $43.5, Moelis & Company has a potential upside of 35.64%. The competitors have a potential upside of 198.05%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Moelis & Company is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Moelis & Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Moelis & Company was less bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Moelis & Company has a beta of 2 and its 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Moelis & Company’s peers’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Moelis & Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Moelis & Company’s rivals beat Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.